Over 1500 closed schools of Sindh reopened in two months: Jam Mehtab

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy (E&L), Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that due to personal interest of the provincial Chief Minister, more than 1500 closed schools have been reopened in Sindh two last two months.

The Provincial Minister stated this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Education Schools Mustafa Jamal Syed also attended the meeting.

Jam Mehtab while taking serious notice of delay in reopening of closed schools in district Nowshero Feroze, warned District Education Officer (DEO), Nisar Memon to do work on priority bases to open closed schools in his district and assign teachers on union council base as per policy in either case action would be taken against him, asking Secretary Education Schools to take action against those officers who were not complying orders in letter and spirit in this regard.

He assured that missing facilities like construction of boundary walls, washrooms and repairing ceiling were being meted out and such development works would be finished before June positively. INP