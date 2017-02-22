One killed, three injured in Nawabshah property dispute clash

NAWABSHAH: At least one person was killed and three others injured in an armed clash between two groups over property dispute on Wednesday.

Police said that armed men of two groups which were in old dispute over ownership of a plot in suburbs of Nawabshah city traded fire.In cross firing one person was killed while three others sustained bullet wounds.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against armed men of the clashing groups started raids for their arrests.