Nisar directs solid measures to tackle security challenges

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to cope with the current security challenges especially in wake of recent terrorist incidents in various parts of the country.

Chaudhry Nisar also directed to ensure safety and security of citizens of the twin cities, ordered police and administration to enhance surveillance and employ scientific methods with improved intelligence coordination for ensuring safety of citizens and their properties.

The Interior Minster was chairing a high-level security meeting on Wednesday. Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Interior, Sector Commander Punjab Rangers, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, IG Islamabad, RPO Rawalpindi and senior administration and police officials of the capital city and Rawalpindi.

Chaudhry Nisar ordered Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi administration for ensuring increased surveillance of various bus stands and guest houses and hotels in order to keep a close watch over any suspicious movement of the outsiders coming from various parts of the country.

The Interior Minister has also ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to keep a close watch on all those elements who were involved into uploading controversial materials on internet that hurt religious sentiments of certain segments of society.

Chaudhry Nisar ordered establishing two separate committees comprising of four-member each in ICT and Rawalpindi for 24hrs monitoring and surveillance of multiple police check posts with support also to be extended by special branch.

The second committee, directed the Interior Minister, would monitor combing operations on daily basis with second tier support to be provided by Punjab Rangers for apprehending terrorists, their facilitators or any anti-state elements within the capital city and its adjoining areas.

Emphasizing upon the need for optimum utilization of Safe City Cameras installed all over the city, the Minister directed the ICT Police to adopt scientific methods in order to reduce inconvenience caused to the public at various check posts and halting points.

Reviewing security of schools, academic institutions and other important building in the twin cities, the Minister directed that the coordination between Police and Rangers should be further improved. He observed that the security of all academic institutions should be ensured.

The Interior Minister also ordered ICT administration to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for all Dargahs and shrines within three days. Taking note of closure of some shrines a few days ago by the ICT administration, the Minister observed that the response to any threat is provision of greater security rather than closing of shrines to the public.

The Minister also reviewed progress into Traffic Management Plan that has been put in place by the administration of the twin cities in order to ease traffic congestion and to facilitate public.