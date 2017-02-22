Journalists protest against Anusha for allegedly snatching TV reporter’s cell

ISLAMABAD: Journalists on Wednesday started protesting against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Anusha Rahman for allegedly snatching mobile phone of a journalist, Azam Gill, working for a private TV channel.

The federal minister not only snatched the cell phone but also threatened the reporter with 14-year imprisonment.

Journalists lodged protest against Minister for IT Anusha Rehman’s action and raised slogans during media talk of PML-N’s leaders.

“Anusha Rehman was briefing me about court’s proceedings when this journalist started making video upon which she snatched mobile phone of the reporter and informed him that bringing cell phone inside Supreme Court (SC) is banned”, said Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The protesting journalists refused to let Khawaja Saad address the media, shouting him down despite his repeated attempts to speak.