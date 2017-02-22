JI demands action against police officials responsible for Orangi Town tragedy

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded of the Sindh government to take strict action against those police officials involved in firing on protesters in Orangi Town.

The JI leader called on heirs of Asghar Imam, who was shot dead reportedly by the firing of policemen when he, among others, was protesting against police over rising robberies and theft in the area.

Engr. Naeem said that JI would be launching a powerful protest drive, if the government failed to take due action against those responsible for robberies in the area and later firing on protesters.

He strictly condemned that brutal police action and said that protest was a democratic right of the area residents. He said that shopkeepers of Iqbal market and adjoining areas were facing a financial massacre due to robberies and theft whereas police was reluctant to take due action.

The JI leader demanded of the government to purge police of black sheep. He urged the authorities to take notice of the situation in Orangi Town. He further asked them to deploy other law enforcers, particularly Rangers, if police department is under staffed or unable to control crimes in the area.

He also demanded of the government to release all the arrested protesters, provide medical support and compensation to the injured and heirs of the deceased.

Earlier on the occasion, area residents briefed the JI leader about the occurrences on the day. They said that police breached the privacy of area residence and trespassed, besides resorted to firing and shelling in streets.