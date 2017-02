DELHI: Indian police have arrested three Kashmiri youth in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth hailing from Batpora area of Sopore were arrested by the special cell of Delhi police on the charges of stone pelting during anti-India demonstrations in the occupied territory.

They have been identified as Yawar Muzaffar, Waseem Dar and Danish Dar.

A senior police officer while confirming the arrests told media that cases had been registered against the three youth.