Govt looking for another NRO: Sirajul Haq  

ISLAMABD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said assuming from the arguments of government’s counsel, it seems like government is looking forward for another No Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to media after the hearing of Panama Leaks case, JI Ameer said this would be the end of government; people have won the Panama Case.

He further said during the hearing, Attorney General tried to make the point that Supreme Court doesn’t have the authority.

JI Senator said Supreme Court had given the verdict of Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani case, now it should give the verdict of this case.