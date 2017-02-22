Germany’s Bavaria state to ban full-face veil at schools, universities, offices

BAVARIA, Germany: A southern German state will place a ban on wearing a full-face veil (niqab) by Muslim women at universities, schools, police stations and government offices.

The decision has been taken by Bavaria state seven months ahead of a federal election. Experts believe that immigration will be the prominent issue in the upcoming election.

The conservatives that rule the Bavarian state and also an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are feared about losing majority votes to the Alternative for Germany, an anti-immigrant party.