Generosity of British Muslims to be celebrated at charity awards ceremony

By Monitoring Desk
Photo courtesy Twitter.

LONDON: The Muslim Charities Forum (MCF), the largest umbrella for charities led by British Muslims, will hold the first-ever Humanitarian Awards here on Wednesday night (tonight).

The award ceremony is being held in connection with the achievements of charities led by British Muslims and in response to a rising trend of hate crime and Islamophobia.

In this connection, Muslims from across the UK will attend the inaugural awards meant to “building hope, not walls”. The

On the occasion, contributions of Muslims to the needy communities living in the UK and abroad will be showcased by the MCF.

Muslim volunteers living the UK together devote 10,000 days of time for charity every year.

 

