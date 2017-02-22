Generosity of British Muslims to be celebrated at charity awards ceremony

LONDON: The Muslim Charities Forum (MCF), the largest umbrella for charities led by British Muslims, will hold the first-ever Humanitarian Awards here on Wednesday night (tonight).

The award ceremony is being held in connection with the achievements of charities led by British Muslims and in response to a rising trend of hate crime and Islamophobia.

Join us in our MCF Humanitarian Awards Ceremony and find out who has contributed more to providing relief to humanity. pic.twitter.com/0XWQc2qsAo — MuslimCharitiesForum (@muslimcharities) February 22, 2017

In this connection, Muslims from across the UK will attend the inaugural awards meant to “building hope, not walls”. The

On the occasion, contributions of Muslims to the needy communities living in the UK and abroad will be showcased by the MCF.

Muslim volunteers living the UK together devote 10,000 days of time for charity every year.