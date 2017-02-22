Fire engulfs 10 shops in Multan

By News Desk -
ISLAMABAD: A fire broke out in lunda bazaar in Multan on Wednesday, engulfing 10 shops and causing property loss.

According to a private news channel, district emergency officer Rescue 1122, Dr. Kaleem Ullah said the fire broke out in a basement of a shop and also engulfed the ground floor.

“Shopkeepers were not letting the rescue workers perform their duty. We had to take police’s help to control the situation,” he said.

A nearby bank’s building was evacuated after it was damaged by the fire, he said and added that 16 fire trucks were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

