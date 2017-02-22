ECP fixes date for postal ballot papers 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed March 8 as last date for receiving applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election for the provincial assembly of Balochistan seat, PB-7 Ziarat.

According to ECP officials, this facility under the law, has been extended only to the persons in government services, members of armed forces, holders of public offices, their wives and children if they are registered voters and living with them.

They said that persons detained in prison or held in other custody are also entitled to cast their vote by postal ballot.

The last date is March 14 for polling staff and police personnel if they perform duty at the polling stations, they are entitled to cast their vote.

They said that persons who are appointed to act as presiding officers, Assistant Presiding Officer and Polling Officers and the police personnel who have been assigned duties at the polling stations have been advised to apply for postal ballot.

Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the Returning Officer.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations. The applications should be forwarded by the office or department of the voter concerned.