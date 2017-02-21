Wenger relieved to beat ‘astonishing’ Sutton

LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his team would have faced FA Cup humiliation against non-league Sutton United had they shown less application in their fifth-round victory.

Arsenal won 2-0 in Monday’s tie at Sutton’s 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane ground, but they were given a real run for their money by a team ranked 105 places below them in the English league system.

Goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott, his 100th in Arsenal’s colours, earned the visitors victory, but Sutton pushed them until the end, even hitting the bar through ex-Arsenal trainee Roarie Deacon.

Asked if it had merely been a case of ‘job done’, Wenger replied: “Yes, against a side that was astonishing.

“It is basically division five and they are 17th out of 24. I will never go down there (to manage) because it is too difficult!

“We had to keep our focus. I must give credit to the players who were professional and kept their focus.

“If we had come here in a relaxed mood, we would have gone out tonight because they produced quality.