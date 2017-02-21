Two dead, eight injured in Shorkot road mishaps

SHORKOT: At least two people died and eight others were injured in separate road mishaps here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that the first accident took place at Garh Maharaja Road where an over speeding truck and car collided with each other.

One person died on the spot in the accident and eight others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, a reckless driven van ran over a pedestrian resulting in his death on the spot.

The bodies and injured of both accidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas for medico-legal formalities.

The police after registering separate cases into both incidents at concerned police stations have started the investigation.