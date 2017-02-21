Sindh minister urged for drastic changes in Karachi transport sector

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to launch public transport system.

Talking to the minister at his office on Tuesday, the JI leader requested the minister to provide at least 3000 buses to improve transportation system in the city.

The transportation system in Karachi needs drastic amendments, he said and proposed elevated roads and vertical parking plazas.

Engr. Naeem pointed out that the transportation projects, being run by Nematullah played a vital role for the betterment of the situation. He requested the minister to follow the similar lines.

On the occasion, the JI delegation presented a memorandum on the situation of roads and other issues pertaining to transportation system.

The minister assured the JI delegation that steps would be taken after deliberation for the betterment of transport sector as to mitigates the miseries of commuters, particularly in Karachi.

The provincial minister was also urged to provide transport facilities to public sector universities.