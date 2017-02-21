Sindh minister urged for drastic changes in Karachi transport sector

By Usman Khan -
KARACHI: JI Karachi chief, Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman along with delegation meeting Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah at his office over traffic and transport issues. Photo by Noman Rehmat Din

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to launch public transport system.

Talking to the minister at his office on Tuesday, the JI leader requested the minister to provide at least 3000 buses to improve transportation system in the city.

KARACHI: JI Karachi chief, Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman meeting Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah at his office over traffic and transport issues. JI Karachi Secretary Abdul Wahab, Public Aid Committee President Saifuddin Advocate and Al-Khidmat President Qazi Sadaruddin are also present.
The transportation system in Karachi needs drastic amendments, he said and proposed elevated roads and vertical parking plazas.

Engr. Naeem pointed out that the transportation projects, being run by Nematullah played a vital role for the betterment of the situation. He requested the minister to follow the similar lines.

KARACHI: JI Karachi chief, Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman handing over written recommendation to Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah for provision of better travelling facilities, details of traffic and transport issues. JI Karachi Secretary Abdul Wahab is also present.
On the occasion, the JI delegation presented a memorandum on the situation of roads and other issues pertaining to transportation system.

The minister assured the JI delegation that steps would be taken after deliberation for the betterment of transport sector as to mitigates the miseries of commuters, particularly in Karachi.

The provincial minister was also urged to provide transport facilities to public sector universities.

Usman Khan

