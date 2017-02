TOKYO: Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday, with automakers and banks leading the way while a dip in the yen supported to exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.68 percent, or 130.36 points, to 19,381.44, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.56 percent, or 8.59 points, to 1,555.60.