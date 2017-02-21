Four dead, several injured in Charsadda terrorist attack

CHARSADDA: At least four people were killed while several others got injured in three bomb blasts at a local court in Tangi bazaar of Charsadda today (Tuesday).

Police said the blast of unknown nature occurred in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda close to Mohmand Agency firing was also heard from the scene soon after the blast, as law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Shahram Tarkai said that emergency has been declared at all the hospitals in Charsadda and Peshawar.

DIG Mardan said that three suicide attackers tried to enter the court. One was killed at the gate while two others were neutralised inside the court.

The area hosts several government offices.