Security forces held 156 suspects during countrywide search operations

ISLAMABAD: At least 156 suspects have been arrested during search operations in various cities of the country on Tuesday.



During the joint operations of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), 30 suspects were held from Vehari, 30 from Kundian, 28 from Kot Momin, 12 from Chenab Nagar and 11 from Pindi Bhattian.

Meanwhile, police also conducted operations in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu city and apprehended 45 suspects. Weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Combing operations in the country have been accelerated after recent wave of bomb attacks in different cities that have claimed the lives of many people and injured hundreds.