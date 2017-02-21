SC resumes hearing of Panama case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will resume the hearing of Panama case today (Tuesday) after a break of three days.

The five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case on daily basis. Other bench members are Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Dr Mohammad Irshad will appear before the apex court to present relevant record regarding the alleged money laundering of Sharif family.