Rs10m compensation to family of head constable killed in Sehwan blast

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the advice of former President Asif Ali Zardari has decided to pay Rs10 million compensation to the family of the head constable killed in Sehwan blast and he would also be given one job and other facilities.

This was decided in a meeting the former President, Asif Ali Zardari held with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan, Commissioner Hyderabad Qazi Shahid Parvaiz, DIG Hyderabad Khadim Rind and other senior officers.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce Rs10 million compensation for the head constable Abdul Aleem killed in the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and also give other facilities to his family. “This is not a simple compensation for a killed head constable but it is a clear and loud message to the entire police force that their government would not leave their families alone and helpless if they sacrificed their life in the line of their duty,” he said.

The IG police giving presentation to the former president said that the blast took place at around 7pm on Thursday on February 16. There were over 4000 zaireen inside the compound of the shrine. The blast claimed 90 lives on innocent people and injured 351 others. He added that the shrine was cordoned and sealed fort forensic team to search and special teams from Karachi were dispatched for investigation.

AD Khowaja said that the Counter Terrorism Department has been assigned the investigation and geo fencing data was being obtained. He added that bomb disposal squad has given report which says that it was 7/8 kg high explosive and pieces of Lead (seesa), empty cartages of 9mm and ball bearing were found and taken into custody. He went on saying that due to usage of ball bearing and lead pieces, heavy loss of life occurred. It was a suicide attack.

Talking about post incident investigation, the IG said that the finger prints of dead bodies have been collected, pieces of human organs have also been taken from crime scene sent for DNA analysis and pieces of mobile phones found there have also been taken into custody and the CCTV and mobile footages and images have also been secured for analysis. He disclosed that the suspected suicide bomber has also been identified.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon said that there were 700 shrines of Sufis in Sindh. The police in coordination with Auqaf department provide them security but they have some issues which include that most of the shrines have small or no boundary walls, encroachments near premises have appeared, unidentified and multiple entry and exit points, no parking facilities, inadequate body search mechanism and no lady body searchers.

The chief minister said that he has held a number of joint meetings of police, district administration and Auqaf department in which all these issues are being addressed.

Former President said that there were some clear areas like border with Balochistan and Punjab where strict checking mechanism should be made. The districts or areas where faclitators of the terrorists live should be also crushed with iron hands. On this the chief minister said that the Sindh is the land of Sufis and peaceful people. “I am proud to say that not a single suicide from Sindh has ever been found but they are being imported from other areas and countries,” he said and added, “yes, their facilitators have emerged in some districts where his government has decided to launch operation.

The chief minister said that he worked out detailed plan under which he would request the federal government to conduct operation in Balochistan particularly in the areas of Wadh, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and some other areas. “This is important and has been worked out in the light of agencies reports,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah told his party chief that he had sent a list of 94 madaris to federal government for vigilance and watch on their activities but instead of taking action the federal government response was hear-breaking.

Mr Zaradri said that he was not against the madaris which are providing religious education but he was against the madaris which educate and promote terrorism in the country and facilitating the terrorists to kill our people on our land. “Our forefathers had established a madarsa (Sindh Madarsa) where founder of nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah received education. This is the kind madarsa we want to promote,” he said.

The former president urged the chief minister to take up the issues of Afghan nationals living in Sindh and get them out of this province and the country. “We have suffered a lot at their hands,” he said.

The chief minister told Mr Zardari that he has started operation in the areas right from Malir to Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Dadu belt, Sukkur to Larkana, Ghotki and some other areas. INP