PTI’s criticism on NAB, FBR baseless: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Danyal Aziz on Tuesday rejected the criticism of PTI of government agencies, saying that criticism of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was uncalled for.



Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Aziz said that the PTI was leveling allegations on NAB and other government institutions without any reasons.

Criticizing PTI chief Imran Khan, Aziz said that Imran Khan also took a U-turn on the issue of judicial commission. He added that the government had strengthened the state.

He added that international institutions were acknowledging Pakistan’s performance on economic front.