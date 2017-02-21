PSL final in Lahore to serve national interest: Zalmi owner

DUBAI: Franchise owner of Peshawar Zalmi (PSL) Javed Afirdi has said that decision of holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore will be proved beneficial in national interest owing to current wake of unfortunate incidents.

Talking to a private news channel, Javed Afridi said that the decision has been taken mutually with full support of all franchises’ owners.

He further said that all the franchises’ owners have been given the task to persuade maximum international players to come to Lahore Pakistan for the final of PSL second edition.

He said that our country is our pride and to protect its interests is our prime duty and Pakistani nation has proved that at every step.

“We are willing to serve the country in national spirit and our management will try its best to bring the maximum foreign players along,” he reaffirmed.

He said all the franchises’ owners have appreciated the decision that has been taken with mutual consensus from the PCB and PSL management.

Terming it as treat for cricket fans in Pakistan Zalmi owner hoped that this decision will cause prevailing positive impact in the country following the recent unfortunate incidents.

To another question he said that there are few players who are willing to come to Pakistan not only from Peshawar Zalmi but also from other teams as well.

He said that the event management will try its best to bring foreign players to Pakistan to play final and even those as well who are not playing the final.

“This step will give a strong message to the world and the enemies of Pakistan that we are a brave nation that never gives up”, he added.

He told that the re-drafting of the players will be held on 22nd Feb.