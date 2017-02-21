Parliamentary committee lauds security measures for CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) met on Monday under the chair of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, discussed the security of CPEC (projects and personnel) with reference to role of newly formed Special Security Division (SSD) and Maritime Security Force and its role in security of Gwadar port.

During the meeting, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, Interior and Communication briefed the Committee in detail about the formation, jurisdiction, working and challenges ahead for these newly created security agencies. The members put many questions to understand the role of each security agency and coordination among them. The Committee appreciated the high spirit, determination and preparedness of Special Security Division (SSD) and Maritime Security Force as well as Paramilitary and Police Force deployed to safeguard and protect personnel and projects of CPEC.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Dr. Ibadullah, Mr. Isphanyar M. Bhandara, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi, Mr. Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, MNAs, Senator Lt. Gen. (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Shibli Faraz, and Senior Officers of Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Communication and Mr. Nasim Khalid, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC also attend the meeting. INP