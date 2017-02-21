Pakistan moves artillery to border with Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that enhanced security arrangements along the Pak-Afghan border were to fight the common enemy-terrorists of all hue and colour, ISPR said in a statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ), General Bajwa said Pakistan and Afghanistan have fought against terrorism and shall continue in this effort together.

The Pakistan Army chief, directed for more effective border coordination and cooperation with Afghan Security Forces to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists including all types of illegal movement. COAS also welcomed recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take forward the mutual coordination for result oriented efforts against terrorism.

Meanwhile, the army moved heavy artillery and other military equipment closer to Afghanistan’s border to counter terrorists that pose a serious threat to Pakistan.

According to reports, Pak Army on Monday also tightened security at Pak-Afghan border to strictly monitor terrorists’ movement.

Reports said that the heavy weapons have been moved in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber Agencies on this side of the border. The area is close to Pak-Afghan border and terrorists sneak in these agencies. Safe havens of terrorists are being targeted. Sources said that terrorists established safe havens on Afghan side of the border and they are seen moving freely. Meanwhile Pak-Afghan border also remains closed since Friday night due to security. Agencies