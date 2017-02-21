NAB, FBR didn’t perform their duties on Panama case

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has not perform their duties well on Panamagate scandal.



Talking to the media after the hearing of the Panama leak case on Tuesday in Islamabad, JI chief impressed upon the rulers to learn good governance adding that govt bodies are not functioning properly.

He said that the NAB will not serve justice till the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in charge adding that opposition leader should appoint NAB chairman.

He said the Pakistani nation was brave and fearless but it was worried due to the incompetence of the rulers.