Karachi: Three accused killed in police encounter

KARACHI: Crackdown against criminal elements under National Action Plan (NAP) continues in Karachi as three accused were killed in encounter with police in the city on Monday night.



According to details, three accused were fleeing after looting the residents in Sherpao Colony area of Quaidabad when police was informed about the incident. A police mobile reached the spot and followed the fleeing accused to arrest them.

The accused opened fire at the police party who in retaliation also opened fire due to which all the accused were killed. Police recovered huge cache of weapons.