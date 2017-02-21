Jam Mehtab directs to ensure students’ safety in schools, colleges

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy (E&L) Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, while taking notice of the news of burning of two students in a private school at Gulistan e Johar, has directed Director General Private Institutions (DGPI) to ensure safety measures in private schools and probe into the matter and take action if school administration is found guilty.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Monday. Secretary Education Schools Mustafa Jamal Syed also attended the meeting.

Jam Mehtab also directed to take measures against those educational institutions that were not complying with the orders regarding safety measures.

He added, ‘ Present situation demands us that we must remain careful and vigilant and at all cost the safety of the students and staff must be ensured ‘.

The Minister for E &L asked the Secretary colleges to convene the meeting of endowment funds at earliest and release funds to the needy and eligible students in order to enable them to continue their studies.

He said that the Endowment funds were a great achievement of Sindh Education Department and its fruits must reach to the students and parents as well. INP