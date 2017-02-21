IPL auction is a ‘slap in Test cricket’s face’: KP

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has taken a jab at auction for the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition and termed as “another slap in Test cricket’s face”.

England international Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills were bought for £1.7m and £1.4m by Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Pacer Mills only plays Twenty20 cricket because of back issues.

The 36-year-old said a T20 specialist becomes one of the current England team’s richest players.

Right-hander Pietersen hasn’t played an international match since he was sacked by England in 2014.

Since then, KP become a T20 specialist and played in competitions in Australia, India, South Africa, the West Indies and in the Pakistani T20 tournament held in the UAE.

“I embraced [T20] eight years ago and it’s what caused me my P45,” said the 36-year-old on social media. “I absolutely love how all these youngsters are now benefiting.

“I love how T20 is growing the game,” KP said adding that I’m just saying that Tests are falling way behind at the moment. The ICC [International Cricket Council] needs to act and quick.”

England players Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Chris Jordan were also bought in the auction, while Jos Buttler and Sam Billings were retained by their franchises.

The fee paid for 25-year-old all-rounder Stokes made him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.