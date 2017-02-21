IHC directs govt to restrict protests to Democracy Park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has directed the federal government to restrict all the demonstrations, protests and rallies in the federal capital to Democracy Park and Speech Corner at Parade Ground near Shakarparian Islamabad.

A detailed judgment issued by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC directs the federal government to formulate a comprehensive strategy outlining restrictions on the right to assemble.

It added that such restrictions should keep paramount the fundamental rights of the public at large whilst pursuing the broader aims of national security and public safety.

The judgment clearly says if any attempt is made to disrupt the normal life of the city, the administration has the authority to deal with the situation as per mandate of law.

The direction came in response to identical petitions moved in November last challenging lockdown of capital by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.