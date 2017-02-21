Hurriyet leaders hold anti-India demo in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: As per the programme of joint resistance leadership, the leaders and activists of various pro-freedom organisations staged a protest demonstration at Hyderpora in held Srinagar and paid tributes to the Kashmiri political prisoners on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media service, Hurriyet leaders, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal and Ghulam Nabi Zaki addressing the protesters strongly condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Kashmiris.

They said that the Kashmiri people would continue their ongoing freedom movement till they achieved their cherished goal.

Noor Mohammad Kalwal in his address castigating the pro-India PDP-led administration said, “Many youth are languishing in jails without any trial and thousands were arrested during this regime and even elderly and minors were detained. They have surpassed all records of tyranny and although the infamous Public Safety Act has been declared as heartless and callous by international community, still there seems to be no end and this heartless law continues to haunt the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal in his speech while referring to gloomy situation in jails, said that the detainees were subjected to vengeance. Referring to Tihar jail, he said the jail administration is run by Tamil Nadu Special Police and they have virtually turned it into Guantanamo Bay. The detainees are frisked, interrogated, harassed and humiliated by the jail authorities, he added.

“There is neither procedure nor any proper medical facility for the prisoners. Ailing detainees are not provided timely and proper treatment nor standard medicine is provided to them,” Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal said. He said that those lodged in Kathua and Udhampur jails of Jammu faced immense hardships as jail staff was creating unnecessary impediments and hurdles in their meetings with their family members.

Ghulam Nabi Zaki reiterating the demand for immediate release of allKashmiri political prisoners, said, “We will never forget their contribution and all the Kashmiris are with them as they are offering supreme sacrifices in the ongoing movement. We will continue our struggle and we will raise our voice till they are released.” He added “we want to convey these Delhi groomed henchmen that these arbitrary detentions will not deter us from pursuing our cherished mission rather will rejuvenate our spirits in our mission”.

The protestors while showing their concern for the Kashmiri detainees demanded their immediate release. The protest was attended among others by

Hurriyet leaders and activists, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Professor Javed Ahmad, Bilal Siddiqui, Siraj-ud-Din Mir, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Mohammad Salim Zargar, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Zahoor-ul-Haq Gilani, Rameez Raja, Ghazi Javed Baba, Zaheer Abbas, Mohammad Shafi Budgami, Sajad Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad, Abdul Majid Wani and Sahil Ahmad Wani.