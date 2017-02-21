Hong Kong shares open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose again in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, extending a recent rally after an official at the Federal Reserve said a US interest rate hike next month was still possible.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.12 percent, or 28.03 points, at 24,174.11 in the first few minutes.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.07 percent, or 2.26 points, up at 3,242.22 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.08 percent, or 1.61 points, to 1,964.14.