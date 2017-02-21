Four dead, 32 injured as bus overturns in Sohbatpur

SOHBATPUR: At least Four people were dead 32 others were injured where a passenger wedding bus turned turtle due to over speeding here on Tuesday.



Rescue sources said that an over speeding Sohabtpur bound passenger wedding bus overturned at Mushharaf village in Sohbatpur Balochistan.

As a result of accident 32 passengers sustained wounds who were shifted to hospital for treatment where condition of some injured people was stated to be serious.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against the driver have started an investigation.