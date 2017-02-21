ISLAMABAD: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt Monday visited Loi Shaliman in Khyber Agency.
He was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.
During his visit the commander interacted with troops deployed on the forward posts and expressed satisfaction on operational performance and morale of the troops. ISPR
Corps Commander Peshawar visits Pak-Afghan border posts
