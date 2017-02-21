Ayyan Ali’s name remains on ECL despite SHC’s order

KARACHI: Model Ayan Ali’s lawyer on Monday failed to produce a copy of the Supreme Court’s order that rejected the Ministry of Interior’s appeal to keep her name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The model’s lawyer filed a contempt petition against the Ministry of Interior in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

However, when Justice Farooq Shah asked for a copy of the SC’s order that upheld SHC’s decision to remove Ali’s name from the ECL, the lawyer failed to do so.

The court ordered the lawyer to produce the copy on March 3.

Earlier on January 19, the SHC ordered that the model’s name be removed from ECL. INP