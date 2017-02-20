UN Special Envoy on Afghanistan appreciates Pak role for peace and stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi has reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve for effective border management and underlined the need for cooperation by the Afghan side.

He was talking to United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tadamichi Yamamoto in Islamabad on Monday.

The Special Assistant said highlighted Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He also underscored Pakistan’s continued efforts for strengthening engagement with the Afghan government to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including the fight against terrorism.

He stressed the importance of politically negotiated settlement as the most viable option for peace and stability in Afghanistan, for which Quadrilateral Coordination Group remained an effective forum.

The UN envoy appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for promoting durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson and Ambassador for Counter-terrorism, Paul Foley also called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi in Islamabad on Monday.

The Special Assistant briefed the dignitaries on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and the country`s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

He also apprised them of Pakistan’s desire to work together with Afghanistan against this menace.

The Australian dignitaries expressed their condolences on the loss of life in recent terrorist attacks and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.