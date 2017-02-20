Three bogies of goods train derail in Ghotki

GHOTKI, Feb 20 (INP): Three bogies of a freight train derailed near Dherki Railway Station disrupting the railway traffic on Monday.

According to details, more than 50 feet railway track was damaged when three bogies of a goods train derailed neat Dherki station.

Officials of PRs said that the train was signaled to stop but the driver paid no heed which resulted in the mishap.

They said that the laborers working on the track hardly saved their lives. After the derailment, the track was closed for traffic which suspended the train coming from up country.

The recovery train reached the scene of the accident and maintenance work on the damaged portion of the track was underway.

On the other hands, Railways official have started investigation into the accident. However, there was no report of detaining the driver of the train.