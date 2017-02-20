123 suspects arrested in search operation in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The recent terror incidents have triggered wide range of search operations in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with officials of the law enforcement agencies on Sunday took into custody nearly 123 suspects including Afghan nationals from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official of the Police Control in Peshawar confirmed the arrest of 60 suspects including 27 Afghan citizens when it conducted search and strike operation in various parts of the provincial capitals and seized weapons and narcotics from their possession. Bannu police have said that as many as 63 suspects were arrested during search operation in the city and weapons were also recovered from the suspects. All the suspects were shifted to unknown places for further interrogations. APP