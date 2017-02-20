Sirajul Haq urges rulers to learn good governance

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has impressed upon the rulers to learn good governance, corruption free rule and public service from their visits abroad.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the travelogue of JI deputy chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha. titled “Hawaon ke Sang”, at a local hotel.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers should not visit foreign countries for the sake of tours only and if they also learned the art of good governance, service of the people, sincerity and honesty from the other countries, Pakistan could be pulled out of the political, economic and social problems and difficulties.

The JI chief termed the travelogue as an excellent analysis of the conditions prevailing in China, Bangladesh, Canada and Iran in a beautiful style with a firm ideological background. He said that the JI was committed to build a prosperous and corruption free Pakistan and had also the capability for that.

The JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, columnists Sajjad Mir, Dr Husain Piracha, Suhail Waraich, Hafizullah Niazi, and Akhtar Abbas also expressed their view on the book.

Meanwhile, Senator Sirajul Haq, talking to the media outside the Parliament house in Islamabad on Monday urged both Kabul and Islamabad to shun bilateral misunderstandings and avoid tensions which would harm both the countries and benefit only the enemy.

He said that a proxy war could not lead to any result. He said the people of Pakistan wanted both the brotherly Muslim countries to move towards peace as the exchange of allegations was widening the gulf between the two. He said that the both countries could resolve their bilateral issues through cooperation and dialogue.

The JI chief said that the deployment of troops on the borders was the right as well as the responsibility of the government and it should take necessary steps in this direction without delay.

He said the Pakistani nation was brave and fearless but it was worried due to the incompetence of the rulers.

Replying to a question, he said that a criminal was a criminal wherever he be, and added that he must be treated as such.