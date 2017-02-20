Sindh IG directs strict implementation of Section-144 in Karachi

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khawaja Monday issued directives for strict implementation on section-144 in Karachi a couple of days after massive bombing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan that claimed lives of at least 88 people.

Khawaja directed the authorities to ensure the security of transport and commercial centers in the mega-city. He said indiscriminate actions should be launched against all anti-state and other miscreant elements in the province.

It should be mentioned here that Sindh government earlier on Sunday imposed Section 144 against unlawful assembly in Karachi for the next fifteen days.

The decision was made on the recommendation of Sindh inspector general and a notification has been issued in this regard by the Sindh home department.

Law-enforcement agencies across the province are on alert after the recent wave of terror in the country including the attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.