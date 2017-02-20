Sindh CM approves transfer of ATCs to Karachi Central Jail

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday has approved the transfer of eight anti-terrorism courts to the Central Prisons.

“Due to deteriorating law and order situation bringing terrorists to and from the ATCs in Clifton is dangerous”, said Murad Ali Shah adding that notification will be issued by authorities shortly.

He directed the concerned to move the courts inside Central Prisons Karachi.

Last week, several terror incidents including the deadly Sehwan suicide bombing last Thursday killed over 100 people and injured over 300.

The law enforcement agencies sprung into action after the series of blasts during which scores were killed and apprehended.