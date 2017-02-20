Seven terrorists killed in Rangers operation in Karachi

KARACHI: At least seven terrorists were killed in a gun battle with Rangers in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi on late Sunday night.



According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, an operation was launched on intelligence report that terrorist were present in Shah Latif Town. One Rangers official was also wounded in exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The Rangers spokesperson further informed that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned outfit. Arms and explosive material was also recovered from their possession.