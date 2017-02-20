Seminar held to enhance communication skills of students

KARACHI: A two-day seminar was held for enhancing communication skills of students to meet the requirements of corporate sector at the University of Karachi’s Public Administration Department.

The event was organised by Mind Yur Health, a medical company engaged in working around families, students and professionals allowing them to understand the health and well being of children and young people. A considerable number of students attended the session.

The purpose of the seminar was to prepare students for corporate world. A team Mind Yur Health took individual sessions to assess candidate’s talent and provide career guidance.

Later, a group session was provided to teach students, the skills required at the time of interview in different companies. It was highly interactive and informative session for alumni who wish to excel in their career.