Punjab govt to seek Rangers’ help for combating terrorism

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led Punjab government has decided to launch operation across the board for arrest of militants, their facilitators and activists of the banned organization.

The security agencies would seek support of Rangers’ where necessary to help in countering terrorists, action against banned outfit terrorists and their facilitators.

During the apex committee meeting headed by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday, among the many important decisions, it was also decided that relentless operations will be conducted against terrorists and their facilitators.

Those sheltering terrorists and their facilitators will not be spared. All important and not so important workers of banned organizations will be arrested, it was decided in the meeting.

A summary has been prepared to grant powers to Rangers to take part in the operation. Sources said the consultation was underway with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the notification would be issued after the PM’s nod.

The exact procedure on how to utilize the Rangers’ help in countering terrorists will be laid out later.

The paramilitary force will launch targeted operations in different areas and will take the provincial administration into confidence as a prerequisite.

Punjab Apex Committee also expressed grave concern over the involvement of Afghanistan based terrorist network in Lahore blast. The committee was briefed about the identification of terrorist network and arrest of facilitator of the foul play

CM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the session, vowed to “root out all terrorists and their facilitators from the Pakistani soil.”

“The entire nation is united on the war against terrorism. These terrorists are a scourge on our home soil, and we will root them out,” the chief minister said.

The civil and military leaders attending the session offered fateha for the martyrs of the deadly blasts which hit the country over the past week and expressed solidarity with the injured and families of the victims.

The officials also expressed concern on the use of Afghan soil by terrorists to orchestrate attacks in Pakistan.

The session was attended by National Security Advisor Lt General (Retd) Nasir Janjua, Corps Commander of Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, Provincial Minister for Anti-Terrorism Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Mohammad Ayub, Director General of Punjab Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, GOC 10 Division Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and other civil and military officials.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif met Corps Commander Lahore General Sadiq Ali and paid tribute to the soldier who died in the line of duty. During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Corps Commander strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks. They paid rich tributes to Jawans of Pak Army and officers of Police who have laid their lives in the war on terror. Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that those who have sacrificed their today’s for our tomorrows in this war are national heroes. He said that our armed forces were fully capable to deal all types of challenges. Agencies