President for establishment of institutions to serve humanity

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that such institutions should be established which can serve the humanity for a long time to come. The President stated that the real social service lies in serving the humanity without discrimination of color, creed, race and religion.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of Lions Clubs International (LCI) which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Monday.

The President said that there is a strong tradition of philanthropy in Pakistan adding that helping the needy is true virtue of humanity. The President underlined that well-off people should also contribute in social welfare projects.

President Mamnoon Hussain, while praising the services of LCI, noted that it was playing an important role in providing basic facilities to the deserving and marginalized segments of the society.

The President appreciated that LCI is providing social services without discrimination of color, race and religion. Talking to the office bearers of LCI, the President assured of cooperation in providing services to the deprived segments of Pakistan.

On the occasion, President Mamnoon Hussain was also presented Head of State Medal by Lions Clubs International.