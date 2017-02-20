People stage forceful anti-India protest in Bandipore

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of people staged protest demonstrations against the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in Bandipora district in occupied Kashmir.



According to KMS, the protests erupted after the ruthless beating of several people by Indian at Saderkoot Payeen area of the district.

The protesters blocked Bandipora-Srinagar highway in Saderkot to protest against the unjustified action of Indian army.

Hundreds of protesters including women held a sit-in at Payeen area of Saderkot.

The troops ran amok after a driver namely Imtiyaz Ahmed Darhad some altercation with them. The soldiers subjected the driver as well as passengers to brute force.

The people from the whole Bandipora area gathered at Saderkoot and protested on Srinagar-Bandipora road. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.