Pakistan Super League final to be held in Lahore

DUBAI: In a meeting held in Dubai on Monday between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) management and the owners of the team franchises, it was decided that the final for the tournament will be held in Lahore.



Earlier, due to security concerns following the Feb 13 suicide bombing in Lahore, there had been speculation that the PSL final may not be held in Pakistan after all, as many international players had voiced their concerns over security.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, said that they decided to remain on the same page with the PSL in the national spirit.

“Cricket is what unites the nation. Our decision on the final was made in the meeting with PSL Chairman Najam Sethi.”

Yesterday, star player Shahid Afridi had also urged the authorities that PSL’s season two final be held in Pakistan.