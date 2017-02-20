Pakistan moves heavy artillery towards Afghan border

PESHAWAR: Pakistan on Monday moved heavy artillery near the Pak-Afghan border in bid to foil the trespassing of terrorist and miscreants that pose a threat to the country.



According to multiple media reports, the security near the Pak-Afghan border was beefed up in the wake of terror attacks with heavy artillery being deployed at mountainous border region.

The move comes as Pakistan explores option to thwart movement of subversive elements from Afghanistan.

Pakistan has already sealed Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and more than 500 shops and private offices also remained closed following the deadly attack on shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar that left over 80 people dead.