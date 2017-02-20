MYC Sindh condemns Sehwan attack, demands ruthless action against culprits

KARACHI: The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Sindh Monday condemned suicide attack in Sehwan’s Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine. MYC leadership demanded ruthless action against elements behind the brutal terrorist attack.

The condemnation remarks were made during a session chaired by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central leader and MYC Sindh President Asadullah Bhutto Advocate. The session reviewed ongoing political and security situation of the country.

During the session, Asadullah Bhutto said the government failed to control terrorism conspiracies across the country. He strongly condemned shameful treatment of human remains of Sehwan bomb blast which was thrown to a nearby canal.

He held the government and governmental departments responsible for the attack. He said the continuation of terrorism despite spending billions of rupees on the institutions to curb terrorism is a blatant evidence on the government’s incompetency.

He appealed masses to observe next Friday as a day against terrorism. He urged prayer leaders to shed light on terrorism in the Friday sermons. He also announced that Namoos-e-Risalat Conference would he held on provincial level by the end of the outgoing month.

He said that the representatives of all sects had already supported the National Action Plan and added that the government will have to go if it was not interested in implementation of NAP in letter and spirit.

Representatives of all religious parties attended the meeting as well as the press conference. Participants of the session also prayed for peace of the departed souls of Sehwan suicide bomb blast.