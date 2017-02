KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday said it had recalled its ambassador to Pyongyang, as a spat over the investigation into the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half brother in Kuala Lumpur intensifies.



“The Malaysian Ambassador in Pyongyang has been recalled to Kuala Lumpur for consultations,” said a statement from the foreign ministry, which also announced that Malaysia had summoned the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur.