India’s Kashmir stance contrary to its tall claims: Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has said that India claims to be big democracy, however its stand about Kashmir is contrary to its tall claims and its aspiration for membership to Security Council is inappropriate.



According to KMS, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We need to be optimistic, show wisdom & valour. Time periods can’t be fixed for freedom movements, some nations achieve their goal within a short span of time while as for others they have struggled for quite long periods”.

Referring to independence movement of India, he said that it commenced in 1857 and however it took 90 years for India to achieve their goal. “Those leading freedom movements in India never restored to short cuts and at last they achieved their destination,” he added.

The APHC Chairman, while referring to freedom struggle of Kashmir, said that circumstances would force India to honour the aspiration of suppressed people of Kashmir or it will stand exposed despite its tall claims of being a democracy. “It is not proper to mention other out of box options or solution as it willsupport and strengthen oppressors,” said Gilani.

Terming options other than UN resolutions distrustful, he asked pro-freedom leaders to desist from supporting or pleading other choices as it is impossible and won’t help to contain political uncertainty in the region.

He said UN resolutions form basics and guarantee the peaceful and amicable solution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of people of Kashmir.

Terming Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Azad Kashmir, Giglit &Baltistan a single entity, Syed Ali Gilani said: “We will pursue freedom movement till the issue is resolved as per aspirations of people.”

Citing the examples and procedures adopted in Croatia, East Timor, Scot land yard and South Sudan, Geelani said, “Sensible people respect right to self-determination for suppressed nations& neither there is any space for bullying nor justification for use of military might.”