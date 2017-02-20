60 halting points established in Islamabad for effective security

ISLAMABAD: Police have established 60 halting points in the city to ensure effective security measures, where vehicles as well as policemen will remain present for vigilant checking in surroundings of these points.

The decision to establish these halting points has been taken by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani which would be the part of elaborate security plan devised for the city.

The SSP also briefed the policemen and officials about the new security plan for the capital here at Sports Complex and said it had been devised, following the directions of IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin to counter any untoward situation.

According to details, policemen would conduct surprise checking of vehicles to ensure effective security of educational institutions, important buildings, media houses, commercial areas, important boulevards and other main buildings.

SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani directed all the police officials to perform their duties in responsible manner and ensure protection to the lives and properties of the citizens.

Kiani said 60 police vehicles had been reserved for the halting points where policemen would remain present round the clock and to report about incidents occurring during their duty timings. The relevant SPs would conduct regular checking of these halting points, he said, adding those showing good performance would be encouraged and black sheep not to be spared. Sajid Kiani asked the police officials to perform their duties with honesty and inform him in case of any problem to them. APP